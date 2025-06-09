Sugar industry tackles land tenure challenges to support farmers

Minister Charan Jeath Singh

The Ministry of Sugar Industry says land tenure remains a critical challenge, threatening the long-term sustainability of the sector and must be addressed.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh acknowledges the difficulties associated with expiring agricultural leases, particularly those affecting sugarcane farmers.

He adds that over the next 10 years, a total of 2,362 agricultural leases under ITLTB are due to expire, the majority covering land currently under sugarcane cultivation, and of these, 1,328 leases are already in the renewal process.

The Minister says the remaining leases are being assessed, and farmers with expiring leases are supported through the New Farmers and Lease Premium Assistance Program.

“The Ministry has invested $2.7 million, supporting 202 new entrants in the sugar industry and 385 farmers through the lease premium assistance. Under this program, the Ministry contributes 30% of the lease premium, or $7,500, whichever is lower.”

However, Independent MP Rinesh Sharma asked if there are any standardized lease agreements through which Fiji Sugar Corporation can acquire i-Taukei and non-i-Taukei land to meet its targeted sugar production outcomes.

“Basically, FSC being able to access that much land ensures that we can produce the required sugar, and, of course, the future of the sugar industry lies in ethanol production, as we have already discussed.”

In response, Singh says discussions are underway with the relevant authorities to address these issues.

He adds that the Ministry is preparing a policy for the Government to act as head lessee and sublease land to sugarcane farmers, a model that supports the long-term sustainability of the industry.

