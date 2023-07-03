Sugar Cane Growers Fund acknowledges government support

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund welcomes the budget announced by Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad last Friday.

Chief Executive Raj Sharma has acknowledged the allocation of $51.7 million to the Ministry of Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

He says that recent visits to the farmers by Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh have provided good insights into industry, which is evident in its budget allocation.

Article continues after advertisement

The CEO also commends the government for some of the new innovative funding for New Farmers and Lease Premiums, Special Drainage Funding, the farm incentive program, the manual harvesting support program, and special Sugar Industry Strategic Development Plan funding.