Student dies in road accident

A 13-year-old student died following a tragic road accident in Cunningham yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victim is alleged to have tried to board a bus while it was moving, whereby he fell and was trapped underneath, resulting in his death.

He was rushed to the Nuffield Health Centre in Tamavua but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road death toll currently stands at 21 compared to 42 for the same period last year.

The police investigation continues