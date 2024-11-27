Student allegedly sexually harassed seeks USP Council support

A student who raised serious allegations of sexual harassment against a University of the South Pacific lecturer on behalf of more than 30 others, has not reported the matter to police.

The complainant said she is looking to the USP Council for justice.

The student, who spoke to FBC News on the condition of anonymity, says she contacted the council after she was informed via a letter that an investigation was carried out by the Human Resource Department and that the lecturer in question was handed a suspension notice with immediate effect.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon receipt of the suspension letter, the alleged perpetrator resigned.

USP, in the letter to the complainant, said that due to the alleged perpetrator’s resignation, the university would not be able to conduct further investigations.

The student, however, expressed dissatisfaction with what she viewed as a premature ending to the investigation, in light of the fact that USP has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment.

The USP Council meeting is currently underway in the Cook Islands and the sexual harassment victims are hoping the matter will receive due attention.

Despite being advised by USP to report the matter to the Police formally, the student remains adamant she will wait for a response from the USP Council.

USP had earlier stated that they took such allegations seriously and the institution has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and bullying in their learning, teaching and working environment.

USP said investigations into the claims against the person in question were carried out following the necessary internal procedures and treated with the strictest confidence.

USP also said they can confirm that the case remains open under the alleged perpetrator’s employment records.

However, because the person has resigned, they could not compel him to participate as he was no longer bound by the university’s disciplinary processes

Another student revealed that a group of USP students have taken it upon themselves to gather evidence related to past sexual harassment allegations, claiming systemic issues and a culture of silence among victims.

She says students who allegedly fell victim to the perpetrator did not speak out as they were scared of victimization.