Strategic plan to boost outsourcing

[Source: Outsource Fiji/ Facebook]

Outsource Fiji has submitted its preliminary budget, which focuses on key areas such as education upscaling, and marketing to raise awareness.

President Morika Hunter highlighted the need to create awareness that Fiji is a prime destination for businesses looking to partner with local outsourced companies.

She adds that this will give the outsourcing industry an advantage, as these aspects are crucial for its needs.

“We want to make sure that our council and its members grow and expand. That is our job here. We need to make sure that we’re making those connections.”

Hunter states that fostering industry growth depends on establishing these connections and ensuring the expansion of its council and members.

She further adds that they are committed to facilitating this growth by supporting businesses and encouraging partnerships, ultimately aiming to expand the outsourcing sector.

