Singh attends Sugar and Ethanol conference

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh, is currently in India to attend the Sugar and Ethanol conference in New Delhi.

During his visit, Singh met the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development Shri G. Kishan Reddy.

The meeting primarily focused on establishing a robust collaboration to strengthen the cultural roots of the Indian diaspora population in Fiji.

Singh says deeper cultural connections, fostering understanding, and appreciating the rich Indian heritage within Fiji’s multiethnic society were key points of discussion during the meeting.

A significant outcome of this discussion is the planned Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations.

This MOU will formalize the commitment to collaborative efforts in strengthening cultural bonds, initiating exchange programs, and promoting cross-cultural awareness.

Singh expresses optimism about the potential impact of this collaborative effort on fostering unity and celebrating diversity within Fiji.