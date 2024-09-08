Significant transformation in Labasa’s retail landscape

The landscape of retail has significantly transformed in Labasa, and it has therefore swiftly aligned itself with the development in Viti Levu.

The shift is evident in the recent establishment of several popular retail clothing businesses in Labasa, the hub of administration in Vanua Levu.

As it has been a tradition for people to travel from Vanua Levu to Viti Levu to purchase clothing, now nearly all major clothing outlets are available in Labasa.

Business Retailer Accountant, Azaria Khan says the culture of retail is already evolving while infrastructure development finds its way to Labasa.

“The culture and retailing have changed in the North since Damodar City is up here, so the lifestyle has been like city now. So there are more opportunities for the customers to get the good service here. Since people were running from here to Viti Levu for the shopping, even for my experience, I have gained that experience that customers do go Viti Levu to do shopping.”

Business operator, Deepika Lal is grateful for investors in the Northern Division.

“Just like 10-15 years back, we didn’t have more choices, and for now, we have plenty of choices in Labasa. We got Jack’s, S.Naginda’s, Harrison’s, and there are many more coming up, and we hope we will have more choices to see, and we got collections now.”

As investments increase, with a hub for business at Damodar City in Labasa, Harrisons Fiji recently opened its twelfth and first-ever outlet in Labasa which has created employment for 25 individuals in the Northern Division.