Storm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for eastern Viti Levu.

This includes Navua, Suva, Nausori, Korovou, Nadradave and Naitasiri.

The warning comes as a weak trough of low pressure affects the Fiji group, while west to southwest winds prevail over the region.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to form over the interior and move eastwards.

Authorities say the storms are likely to bring heavy rainfall, which could cause flash flooding in low-lying areas in the coming hours.

Residents are urged to stay indoors, keep children inside, avoid walking, cycling, or driving through floodwaters and unplug electrical appliances.

People are advised to remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely.

Thunderstorm activity and heavy rain are expected to continue until late afternoon or evening.

