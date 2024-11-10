Seven arrested following drug raids

Seven people have been arrested following a raid in Waqadra Nadi on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says during the raid they discovered several zip lock plastics containing crystals believed to be methamphetamine, a zip lock plastic containing white powder believed to be cocaine.

Police also seized more than $300 believed to be proceeds of crime.

ACP Driu says more people were arrested near Labasa market, Tomuka in Lautoka, Dreketi Settlement in Lautoka, and Varadoli in Ba, Nasivi Street in Tavua, Nanuku Settlement and in Samabula for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs

He adds that divisional operations continue to net alleged proceeds of crime linked to illicit drugs.