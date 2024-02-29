Seruvakula ready to chair GCC

Great Council of Chiefs chair, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

The new Great Council of Chiefs chair, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, is ready to take up the huge role and help move the institution forward.

Seruvakula knows the role comes with huge responsibilities, given that most laws regarding the GCC need to be reviewed to ensure they’re inclusive.

He stresses they will need support from all the paramount chiefs, including the GCC representatives from all provinces, to ensure the agenda of the two-day meeting is deliberated, compiled, and presented to the cabinet for approval.

The former military officer says he will work to ensure that the GCC is realigned to meet the current needs of the iTaukei community.

He says the aim is to get the GCC to be a statutory body and not rely on the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

“When the first GCC convened, they wanted the GCC to be the voice of the iTaukei to the government, and what we have discussed today is that it’s not. It is that the head of responsibilities and take up the interest for those may not be iTaukei but call Fiji their home.”

Seruvakula was nominated as one of the representatives of the Bose Vanua in the province of Tailevu in November last year before being chosen to be the Kubuna confederacy nominee for the GCC chair.

Ratu Viliame Seruvakula hails from Nasautoka, Wainibuka, and Tailevu and is the elder brother of former Fijian coach Senirusi Seruvakula.