Seruiratu saddened by Vanuatu quake

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says he and his colleagues are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes that struck Vanuatu yesterday and today.

“Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Vanuatu during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Vanuatu and extend our deepest sympathies to the families that have lost a loved one. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who were injured, and we do hope for their speedy recovery. This earthquake and the second one this morning have caused truly heartbreaking destruction and loss. “We share in the grief and concern of the Vanuatu community and will do everything possible to help. “In these moments of tragedy, it is important that we come together as a region, offering our support and assistance in helping Vanuatu rebuild and recover. “We urge everyone to keep the people of Vanuatu in their thoughts and prayers. “May the strength and resilience of the Vanuatu people guide them through this challenging time.”

Vanuatu was hit by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake yesterday at around lunch time and a second quake measuring 6.1 hit the island nation this morning.

The death toll from the rupture is 14 but authorities believe the numbers could increase.