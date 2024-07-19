SCC takes firm stance on food safety

[Source: Suva City Council/ Facebook]

The Suva City Council today warned it will not hesitate to close down businesses, particularly restaurants in the capital city that fail to comply with the Food Safety Act 2003.

Acting Chief Executive Tevita Boseiwaqa revealed that some restaurants in the city were found to be operating under unsanitary and unhygienic conditions during food preparations.

Boseiwaqa emphasized the gravity of adhering to food safety regulations.

He stressed that it is important to ensure that food is prepared and served under hygienic conditions to safeguard consumer health.

The Acting CEO reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to vigilant monitoring of food establishments, promising to enforce necessary actions against any violations.