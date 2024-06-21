Savusavu businesses thrive despite competition

Savusavu market area

The Savusavu Chamber of Commerce has observed a positive growth in town businesses over the past six months, despite daily slow activity.

President Ravi Changanalal attributes this growth to increased tourism arrivals and new business investors entering Savusavu, which have also generated local employment.

However, he says some businesses are struggling due to inflation and local market competition.

“We have seen this progress, and it’s good for the people, shoppers, and also for employees, creating like we have employed around 50 to 60 people in these first six months, which I believe is good progress for Savusavu.”

Changanalal adds that they are also anticipating the upcoming sailing seasons with more yacht arrivals expected, which will boost the Savusavu economy later in the year.