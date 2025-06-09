Runway blackout exposes gaps at Nadi Airport

Fiji Airports has admitted weaknesses in its backup systems following a runway lights blackout at Nadi International Airport earlier this month.

The outage occurred on January 10, when runway lights were non-functional from about 3pm until 8.30pm.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari said the incident showed the need to review and strengthen existing backup arrangements.

Article continues after advertisement

Responding to questions from FBC News, Nawari said backup systems did operate during the incident. He said this allowed other control and relay rooms to remain functional. However, he acknowledged that improvements are needed to prevent similar disruptions.

Addressing why the fault went undetected for several hours, Nawari said runway light checks are usually done before the lights are switched on at night. He said Fiji Airports would now introduce additional inspections.

He said checks are normally carried out twice a day, in the morning and evening. Following the incident, more checks will be added, including earlier testing during bad weather.

Nawari said Fiji Airports was also ensuring tests are conducted immediately after major events. He said this will give technical teams time to fix issues before operations are affected.

On the cost of flight diversions, Nawari said Fiji Airports was responsible for infrastructure, while airlines are responsible for passengers. He said the January 10 incident was beyond the airport’s control.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka also responded to the incident. He issued a warning to Fiji Airports to take all necessary steps to avoid future disruptions.

Gavoka said Nadi International Airport was Fiji’s main international gateway and a key hub for the Pacific.

He said such disruptions cannot be allowed and confirmed he has directed Fiji Airports to ensure the airport operates fully, around the clock.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.