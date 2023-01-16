Ro Filipe assures Fijian diaspora

Ro Filipe Tuisawau [3rd from right] at the United Arab Emirates [Source: Fijian Government]

The coalition government has assured it will continue to support the Fijian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates.

While officiating at the relocation of the Fiji Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says they are ready to work with the Fijian communities abroad as remittance is currently the second highest incoming earning mechanism in Fiji right now.

Ro Filipe says this clearly shows the enormous contribution Fijians abroad are making to our economy.

The new embassy is one of the forms of cost-cutting strategy put in place by the Fijian Embassy in Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

The Embassy serves Fijians living in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah.

Ro Filipe also informed Fijians present at the event about some of the policies that will be implemented by the new coalition government.