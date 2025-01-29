RFMF to play supporting role in drug fight

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua during a press conference this afternoon.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will now provide a supportive role to Police in the fight against the drug crisis.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua affirms that the Fiji Police Force will remain the lead agency in addressing this crisis.

His comments come as there are growing calls for the RFMF to intervene directly as the drug problem is escalating in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says the RFMF’s discipline, expertise, and resources could be mobilized in specific circumstances—for example, logistical support, intelligence sharing, or a national emergency where additional manpower is required.

Tikoduadua says while he understands the emotions behind these appeals, they must carefully consider the nature of this crisis and the constitutional role of the RFMF.

“Let us begin with the RFMF’s mandate under Section 131 of the Fijian Constitution. This section makes it clear that the RFMF’s primary responsibility is to ensure the security, defense and welfare of the Fijian people. The military is an institution that protects the very fabric of our society, and it stands ready to act whenever the welfare of the people is at risk. However, we must also acknowledge the deliberate boundaries that exist.”

Tikoduadua stresses the RFMF’s readiness does not mean it is the first solution to every challenge faced by the nation.

“Deploying the military is a serious decision that must only be made as a last resort, and only in situations where civilian mechanisms have been fully utilized and found insufficient.”

The Minister says deploying the military for law and enforcement risks undermining the professionalism and civilian focus of the Police Force.