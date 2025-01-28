RFMF seeks to enhance professionalism

There is no whistleblower policy within the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to report allegations of misconduct or breaches of protocols.

However, there may be some provisions in the current act that allow for these matters to be dealt with.

Chief of Staff at the RFMF Headquarters Brigadier Sapenafa Motufaga, while responding to questions by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, says the RFMF regulations are under review.

Brigadier Motufaga says the review report is before the cabinet for endorsement, following which there will be a number of changes on how the RFMF does things in terms of its regulations.

“We have allowances within our regulations for redress of wrong. If you think, or you are not happy with the decision that was made by your immediate superior, there’s regulations that deal with redressing wrongs within the RFMF.”

Brigadier Motufaga also says that since the change in RFMF leadership from 2022, they implemented a new strategic plan to take the institution forward.

He highlights that one of the aims of the new plan is to strengthen the professionalism of the force.

He made the comments when questioned about how the RFMF is changing public perception about the RFMF as their role has been undermined by alleged human rights abuse incidents in the past.

“As part of that, the RFMF is embarking on building, you can say it’s embarking on building our people along those lines. Improve the competency, building our leadership, adherence to the rule of law.”

Brigadier Motufaga says under the new plan the leadership will have to adhere to the rule of law and be ethical in their decision making.