RFMF personnel prepare for deployment to Australia: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reiterated that Fiji is working closely with partners in Australia to determine where Fijian efforts can provide the greatest relief.

This as an engineering platoon from the Fiji Military Forces is currently being prepared for deployment in Australia’s firefighting and recovery efforts.

Bainimarama stresses that the Australian people have always proved willing to help Fiji heal in times of need, including when cyclones have devastated vast stretches of our nation.

In the same spirit of solidarity, Bainimarama says he personally wrote to his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison to see how Fiji could best support our sisters and brothers impacted by Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis.

Bainimarama says this includes on the ground support of Fijian troops to help our neighbors fight back the flames, rebuild and recover.

The PM also highlighted that Fiji will continue to stand side by side with our Australian ‘Vuvale’ – our family – in this time of great suffering, and the prayers of every Fijian are with those victims and first responders who are on the frontlines of this crisis.