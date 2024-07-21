Recruits encouraged to uphold integrity

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

New army recruits have been encouraged to stay steadfast against external pressures and uphold their integrity throughout their service.

Addressing the recruits at their pass-out parade at FTG in Nasinu, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere emphasized the critical role of the RFMF in maintaining law and order both locally and internationally.

The President congratulated the recruits on their successful completion of the rigorous training program and commended the staff of the RFMF Force Training Group for their efforts.

The ceremony marked the culmination of a challenging and rewarding three-month training period for 190 recruits.

“Do not allow yourself to be easily manipulated by external pressure and influences around you. Be firm and stand fast. Remember that the RFMF plays a very crucial and important role in maintaining law and order in international security situations.”

President Katonivere praised their transformation from uncertain young men and women to proud soldiers ready to serve the nation.



The training program included four weeks of intensive classroom lectures, skills training, and general exercises designed to instill discipline, self-confidence, and obedience in the recruits.

He encouraged the new soldiers to strive for excellence in all their endeavors and reminded them of their duty to uphold the oath of allegiance and the values of the RFMF.



Some of the recruits will join the Regular Forces Specialist Soldiers, others will become part of the training school, and a few will join the instructors at the Force Training Group.

Territorial Forces members will support Regular Soldiers in fulfilling RFMF tasks locally and internationally.

President Katonivere also expressed gratitude to the New Zealand Defence Force instructors for their commitment and sacrifices during the training.

He acknowledged the support of family members and friends, urging them to continue supporting their loved ones as they embark on their military careers.