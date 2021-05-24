Home

Raiwaqa Health Centre temporarily closed

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 9:46 am

The Raiwaqa Health Centre will reopen at midday today as it is currently closed.

The Ministry of Health closed the Health Centre for decontamination.

It says the public can access medical services at the Samabula and Nuffield Health Centres.

According to the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, five cases were recorded by the screening team at the Raiwaqa Health Centre.

 

