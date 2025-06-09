Radrodro urges support for Nasinu youths

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has called on the people of Nasinu to support their young people and work together to build a better future for the town.

Speaking at the Vodafone Nasinu Festival, the Minister said the event was not just a celebration, but a chance to highlight the importance of youth, education, and community unity.

He reminds us that education doesn’t only happen in classrooms—it also takes place at home, in sports, in the community, and even during festivals like this one.

The Minister praised the Nasinu Town Council for making streets safer, keeping the town clean, and creating spaces where young people can grow and shine.

He says festivals help youth build confidence and feel proud of who they are.

To the Festival Queens, he states they are more than just voices and faces—they are leaders bringing forward ideas for change.

To all young people, his message was simple:

The night ended with music, performances, and a strong message of unity and hope for the people of Nasinu.

