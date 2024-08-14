Rabuku is back at ODPP

Acting DPP, Ms Nancy Tikoisuva with Mr John Rabuku after his appointment as the Deputy DPP this morning [Source: Supplied]

The former Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku has been appointed as the Deputy Director.

His appointment comes into effect from today.

Acting DPP, Nancy Tikoisuva says due process was followed for the appointment with an independent panel designated to select the best candidate for the job.

Late David Toganivalu held the position of Deputy DPP in 2010 and since then, the position was vacant.

Tikoisuva says Rabuku needs no introduction as he comes with vast knowledge and skills.

She says Rabuku is familiar with the office therefore having him as the Deputy DPP can only add strength and capacity to what they already have as an office.