Rabuka calls for education system review

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for a review of the country’s education system, citing a troubling gap between expectations and actual outcomes in schools.

He expressed concerns that students are advancing to the next level despite not meeting the necessary qualifications, pointing to a need for a deeper examination of the syllabus and overall teaching effectiveness.

Rabuka has tasked the Ministry of Education with assessing the syllabus and the structure of yearly examinations to identify areas for improvement.

A key issue raised by the Prime Minister is the qualifications of teachers.

While many hold degrees, Rabuka noted challenges in effectively transferring knowledge to students, which could hinder learning outcomes.

“The goal is to determine whether the education system is adequately preparing students for progression or if alternative pathways should be considered for those who may not be ready to move to the next academic level. After each school year, there should be a clear understanding of whether the educational methods and content are effective in supporting student development.”

The Prime Minister believes that identifying and addressing the root causes is critical to building a stronger education system that prepares students for future careers or further studies.