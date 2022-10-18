Public urged to stop pulling plants in Labasa town

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar has urged the people of Labasa not to pull plants from planters placed on the streets of Labasa Town.

Kumar made the plea over the weekend as the Labasa Town Council has found that plants are being uprooted from their planters.

The Minister says this has been a challenge for the Council as they continue work on the beautification of Labasa Town.

Kumar says the Council needs a collaborative effort from the public to make Labasa beautiful as the town needs an upgrade.

“To make Labasa a more attractive town to live, visit and invest, there is an urgent need to upgrade the public areas. With inflation and stagnant revenues, we cannot rely on councils to do this alone. It requires a joint and collaborative effort. We can all lend a helping hand to create a clean, beautiful and resilient Labasa.”

Kumar says the people can start with simple and small efforts like planting more trees, disposing rubbish responsibly and cleaning hot spot areas in town.