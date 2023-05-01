Psychological training is vital: Kuruleca

[Source:apa.org/members/your-training]

Psychological training is vital to combating issues in times of crisis.

Mental health expert, Selina Kuruleca says it involves providing immediate and practical assistance to people who have been exposed to stress, violence, or other traumatic events.

According Kuruleca there is a need to train individuals so they can provide effective psychological first aid to those in need.

“As we all know, Fiji is very disaster-prone. Not only natural disasters but all kinds of disasters, including domestic disasters or gender-based violence disasters at the home, at the school, and at the community level. So equipping them with the skills on how to provide psychological support to protect and promote someone’s mental health when a crisis event has occurred.”

Kuruleca says by providing immediate support, individuals can begin to process their emotions and cope with the stress of a traumatic event.