Priest praises youth at fire walk

The TISI Sangam Navua Maha Mariamman Kovil Temple successfully held its annual fire walking ceremony last week with 86 devotees participating in the sacred event.

Temple Priest Nitesh Sami, who led the ceremony, highlighted the strong participation of young people this year, noting that 70 of the 86 participants were youths.

Sami aged 44 is one of the youngest priests in Fiji to lead a fire walking ceremony.

It’s encouraging to see so many young people involved in this spiritual practice. With the rise in drug use and other social challenges among youths today, it’s heartening to see them choosing a path of discipline and devotion.

Sami is hopeful that youth engagement with traditional and religious practices will continue to grow.

The fire walking ritual, a central part of the temple’s religious calendar, is seen as a test of faith and spiritual strength, and continues to draw support and admiration from the wider community.

