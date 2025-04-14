Prasad calls for increased funding

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Chair of the District Council for Older Persons in Nasinu is calling on the government to increase funding to improve the lives of vulnerable groups in informal settlements, including people with disabilities and the elderly.

Speaking at the 2025–2026 National Budget consultation, Randhir Prasad highlighted that there are around 51 informal settlements in the area, where some residents struggle to access basic government services.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, assured that the upcoming budget will include more targeted support to address these issues.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chair noted that more than twenty-six vulnerable residents are currently living at the Valelevu Nursing Home and are in need of proper facilities.

“Some are bedridden, some can walk, some are in wheelchairs—but the question is, how well we can improve the facilities for this vulnerable group.”

Professor Prasad states that the government allocated $17.7 million in the 2024–2025 budget for disability allowances.

“And the other allocations—so child protection was $17.5 million, the allowance for persons with disabilities was $17.7 million. Transport assistance is another scheme that has been beefed up. Family assistance and all other social welfare allowances were increased in the 2023–2024 budget and maintained in the 2024–2025 budget.”

Professor Prasad acknowledged the challenges faced by vulnerable individuals, especially the neglect some experience from their families, and emphasized the need for additional support.

The Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned that they are in discussions with the Ministry of Social Protection to identify the number of people in need of aged care, which will be addressed in the upcoming budget.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.