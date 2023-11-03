Practice caution when sharing information

Vodafone Fiji states they will continue to raise awareness among the public due to the increasing number of sophisticated scammers.

Speaking at the Fiji Tech Summit, Vodafone Fiji CEO Elenoa Biutoko states that they are continually intensifying their efforts in raising public awareness.

Biutoko emphasizes the critical need for individuals to remain alert in the digital realm, warning that scammers are becoming increasingly deceitful with their tactics.

Vodafone Fiji CEO Elenoa Biutoko

She stresses that in this day and age, it is imperative for people to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any digital communication or text messages they receive.

“For Fijians, we are also very trusting. Like we will share information because we just trust other people easily. So for us, I think just a degree of caution in terms of sharing information. So if somebody is calling you over the phone or even sending you a Viber message, that is out of the ordinary. They’re asking you for money. Maybe the best thing to do is to call them back and verify that it’s really them.”

In light of this, Vodafone Fiji aims to reinforce its educational campaigns, empowering people with the necessary knowledge and tools to identify and fend off potential threats.