Possible pay rise for FCS officers

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has thanked Fiji Corrections Service Officers for their service, particularly during the past 16 years, and assured them that government is looking into raising their salary.

The Attorney General was visiting the Fiji Corrections Service facility on Ovalau Island.

Turaga says the 16-years may not have been easy, and some may have been hurt during the process.

He says the government is aware of some of the things that happened during this period.

The Attorney General also confirms that the Finance Minister has agreed to tour the FCS facilities and also look into the benefits of the staff.



Turaga says it is unfair for military and police personnel’s salaries to increase but not those serving in the FCS.

He adds that it has been ten years since the terms and conditions for staff were reviewed.

The Attorney General has also urged the staff to serve those in their care with respect.



He says people in their care are family, and they should help in rehabilitating their lives.