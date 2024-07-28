Police notes increase in violence and theft

A disturbing incident occurred last month where a 28-year-old father, under the influence of alcohol, assaulted his one-year-old son and the child’s mother.

This case is one of many contributing to a 27 percent increase in the overall crime rate for the month of June compared to the same period last year.

Despite a 6 percent reduction in overall crime from May 2024, the increase in June has been linked to a 25 percent rise in serious crimes, a 16 percent rise in crimes against women, and a 13 percent rise in crimes against children.

In June, the most prevalent offenses included 446 cases of theft, 229 cases of assault causing actual bodily harm, 198 cases of burglary, 145 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and 81 cases of criminal intimidation.

Speaking to FBCNews, Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the Force has registered all cases they received including trivial cases that will be investigated causing the number of cases particularly theft to increase.

“The Fiji Police often receive requests from individuals asking them to warn family members involved in theft, such as stealing phones. In the past, these cases were usually not formally registered. However, the Police are now treating all such incidents, no matter how trivial, as criminal cases and are registering them accordingly.”

A 24 percent increase was noted in domestic violence cases against women and children, with 79 percent of the victims being women and 21 percent being children.

Many of these offenses were committed within domestic settings by close relatives.

ACP Driu says this is something that is caused by the rising impacts of drugs in homes and communities.

A total of 80 sexual offenses in June, including rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, indecently insulting or annoying a person, defilement, abduction of persons under 18 years with intent to have knowledge, and attempted rape.

The youngest victim was a 7-year-old girl, allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy on two occasions, making him the youngest offender of the month.

The rise in burglary cases involved habitual or repeat offenders charged multiple times within the same month.

Operations also targeted receivers of stolen goods, with three cases recorded in March, April, and May.

Criminal intimidation, with 81 cases recorded in June, remained a prevalent offense.

Many of these incidents occurred within domestic settings involving family members.

He urges the public to resolve conflicts amicably to avoid criminal behavior.