Police eyes collaboration

The Fiji Police Force is eying collaboration with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and its supporting arms to curb rising social issues in the country.

Rusiate Tudravu stated that most of the victims and perpetrator cases are iTaukei, hence the need to prioritise the Ministry and the iTaukei Affairs Board as a strategic partner.

Tudravu commends the Ministry and the Great Councils of Chiefs for their ongoing effort in filling up vacant traditional tittles, adding that these are structures that keep the Vanua in order.

“There’s a lot of influence in the iTaukei structure and this is one of the strategic frontline, to partner with the iTaukei Affairs. We have been discussing on that and I will continue that. So they are sort of a frontline to us.”

He added and reiterated that alleviating criminal activities and social issues requires collective effort from the community.

Tudravu says other institutions, ministries, and members of the public play a crucial role in alleviating socio-economic issues within communities.

