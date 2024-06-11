Plantation Island Resort unveils major upgrades

[Source: Supplied]

Plantation Island Resort is set to elevate its guest experience with a series of exciting new developments.

General Manager Alex Wilson reveals the imminent opening of nine new bures, a new outdoor pizza restaurant, and an additional spa for the resort.

Wilson says these upgrades reflect the ongoing commitment of the resort’s owners to continually invest in and enhance the property.

Wilson expressed his enthusiasm about the support from the ownership, noting that the continuous investment is pivotal in maintaining and improving the resort’s offerings.

“In regards to the investment, I cannot release any amount any dollar value to it because it’s progressive. In other words, whatever we invest today, probably in six months, well, during the course of the development that may change both in material increases or other increases that we cannot actually manage here on the island.”

Wilson also highlights the resort’s strong visitor numbers, indicating a busy season and a positive outlook for the next year.

In addition to the upgrades at Plantation Island Resort, its sister properties are also undergoing significant enhancements.

Wilson says Lomani Island is in the process of constructing a massive new spa, set to be a major attraction for wellness enthusiasts while Gateway Fiji is building 48 new rooms and undertaking a comprehensive refurbishment of its existing accommodations.