Plans to tackle civil service gaps

The high turnover rate in the public service remains a challenge for the government, with approximately 15% of public sector positions remaining vacant.

According to the Person-to-Post list analysis conducted across the entire government, outward labor movement has left many government departments severely understaffed.

This issue has been highlighted in the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and the Vision 2050 plan.

Another survey indicates consistent growth in demand for labor over several months, suggesting a robust domestic market.

To address this, the government plans to establish the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service, which will focus on capacity building across the broader civil service.

They also aim to develop leadership capabilities within the civil service and prioritize innovative learning and development programs to enhance the skills and capacity of civil servants.