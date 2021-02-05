Vaccines registration process to start soon

Government will soon deploy a National COVID-19 vaccine registration for the administration of vaccines.

This has been revealed in Parliament’s first sitting of the year by Attorney General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He says the registration can be done in two ways when it starts.

“Firstly self-registration whereby Fijians complete a registration form online from the comforts of their home. To log into the form, you will need to input your birth registration number or BRN, which is evident on your birth certificate. Also for those who have registered for a digital Fiji e-profile, the BRN can also be found on the secured e-profile account. Once these log in details are correctly filled, a form is generated, which contains critical questions that need to be answered. Once the form has been completed, you will receive a confirmation via text message and email, if you provided your email address. You will then be able to visit a designated facility to complete the registration by providing your bio-metric details.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also outlining the second registration process.

“The second form of registration Mr Speaker Sir, is the face to face registration, whereby Fijians can visit designated registration centers to register and give their bio-metric details at the same time.”

He also says Fiji was not willing to wait for handouts, but can buy vaccines directly, as this will help in the rapid recover of the country.