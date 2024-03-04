MPs urged to embrace diversity for Fiji's progress

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Parliament of Fiji]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere reminded all members of parliament to listen to the voices of the people.

Speaking at the state opening of the parliament this morning, Ratu Wiliame urged the parliamentarians to faithfully embrace with resolve the principles of democracy and humanity as enshrined in the 2013 Constitution.

Ratu Wiliame says we must acknowledge and recognise our differences, however, we must be united with one common goal, to ensure that we live in a progressive and prosperous nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The President says there are two major ethnic communities in Fiji who have always lived in harmony together.

However, Ratu Wilime says it is unfortunate that some unscrupulous politicians continue to instigate mistrust amongst our community for their own political ends.

“This has led to the perception of communal differences within our society. Honourable Members of Parliament, I humbly plead to you all to continue to promote harmony and embrace diversity in our nation.”

Ratu Wiliame reminded all parliamentarians the importance of respectful debate, saying this has an impact on inter-ethnic relations in our different communities.

The President says as leaders, parliamentarians are required to leave aside their differences for the common good of our people.

He says we must focus on shared destiny and commonality, rather than our small differences.