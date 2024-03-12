Fiji embraces e-commerce strategy to drive growth

Trade and Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Parliament of Fiji]

Trade and Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to harness the full potential of e-commerce.

He highlighted this during a validation workshop on Fiji National E-commerce Strategy.

Kamikamica says the strategy aims to leverage the collective knowledge and resources of all stakeholders to cultivate a supportive environment for e-commerce to thrive.

“In a globalized and increasingly digital world, E-commerce offers Fiji the opportunity to expand market reach beyond geographical boundaries, tapping into regional and international markets. It provides a platform for entrepreneurs to start and scale up their businesses.”

Kamikamica says the Ministry is establishing a National Digital Strategy to provide a framework for e-commerce initiatives and foster the digital economy.“An E-commerce strategy offers us a roadmap to navigate the complexities of the digital economy, addressing specific challenges and barriers that hinder the adoption and growth of E-commerce in Fiji. “

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener says they stand ready to continue its support to the government.

He says the e-commerce strategy focuses on driving benefits for MSMEs as well as rural populations, women youth and persons with disabilities.