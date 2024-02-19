Parents urged to take proactive measures

The Ministry of Education is advising all parents and guardians to take proactive measures to ensure that the safety of their children is paramount during this period of bad weather.

All heads of schools and school management committees are urged to collaborate closely with parents and guardians to keep a close watch on weather updates.

The Fiji group is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the upcoming days, but all schools remain open.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca is also reminding parents and guardians to adhere to and take heed of weather updates.

Kuruleca says they will keep a close watch on the situation and provide updates based on advice from National Disaster Management Office.