Education

Parents thankful for $200 assistance

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

January 10, 2024 11:32 am

The capital city is buzzing with activity as the government disbursed the first round of $40.2 million in back-to-school assistance.

Hundreds of parents flocked to M-PAiSA outlets nationwide to do their back-to-school shopping since the $200 Back-to-School Support per child is designed to help parents and guardians buy essential items for their children ahead of the school’s commencement on January 29, 2024.

Litia Aditukana traveled from Dawasamu, Tailevu to do her back-to-school shopping and is thankful that all her children will be well-prepared to return to school.

Article continues after advertisement

 

 

“Buying books and uniforms this day is quite expensive, and having more children can be really a struggle for most parents, but I am so thankful for the government for such an initiative in assisting parents.”

Aditukana is also urging parents to use the money for their children’s needs rather than unnecessary expenses.

 

“I’m just pleading with parents to please think of the children. At times, they return to school without the full list of books, but since the government is providing assistance, there should not be an excuse for us parents.”

Another mother from Naitasiri Kasanita Likudakai believes that now is the right time for parents to begin their back-to-school shopping to allow more time to prepare.

The $40.2 million was paid to 200,760 students as part of the first round of payments.

The second round will include around 8,200 applications, which are currently on hold for students yet to be enrolled in Year 13 as they await their Year 12 exam results.

Qiliho and Pryde maintain full pay amid allegations

Parents thankful for $200 assistance

Fijians urged to adhere to road safety

PM pays tribute to Tikoitoga

Nadi businessman wants technical colleges back

Self-treatment of eye infections is risky

M-PAiSA revolutionizes Fiji’s payment system

TSLS receives over 4, 500 scholarship applications

MSAF to investigate the LP9 incident

Nasautoka villagers urged to maximize land use for economic growth

Seriously dry conditions to prevail

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes

Massive winter storm batters US

Aaron Rodgers doubles down on debunked conspiracies

Ratuniyarawa cops jail term for sexually assaulting women

The Mandalorian and Grogu are getting a movie

US top diplomat urges Israel to avoid harming civilians in Gaza

Mazey to meet Tuwai and Gollings

FCCC strengthens enforcement

Minister visits nursing stations in Naitasiri

Spurs sign Werner on loan from Leipzig

Ecuador's 'most-wanted' criminal disappears from prison

Lily Gladstone becomes first female actor who identifies as indigenous

Israeli forces say they locate large underground weapons factory in Gaza

Over 1,000 await eye surgery amidst COVID-19 delays

Army faces uphill battle

Vanuatu out, Navy in

Wakeham signs for Manly feeder club

Early birds flock into town for back-to-school shopping

Japan proposes for Strategic Dialogue on Law

Silktails re-signs Daubitu

Romanian court will look again at seizure of influencer Tate's assets

PM acknowledges indelible mark left by Patel

Gauff looks to back up breakthrough season with Australian Open title

MSAF to recruit more staff: Cawaki

Pacers survive Celtics but lose Tyrese Haliburton to injury

Youth assist residents of an informal settlement

Police records increase in MPAiSA account hacking

Nationwide German farmer blockades heap pressure on Scholz

Jonathan Majors gives first interview since his conviction

Ellen Burstyn returns to legendary horror franchise 50 years later

Spain considers nationwide hospital mask rule

SZA is over people leaking her music

US fighter jets to fly over Bosnia in warning to 'secessionist' Serbs

We have a plan to remain competitive: Gollings

AG launches probe into alleged brutality case

FHTA mourns the passing of another tourism icon

Church transitions from levies to heartfelt and faith-giving

Fiji Hockey receives over $100,000 grant

Israel shifts to deadlier strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

Ro Filipe calls for strict monitoring of maritime vessels

Dalot, Fernandes goals put Manchester United into FA Cup fourth round

Holders Man City visit Spurs, Villa at Chelsea in FA Cup fourth round

Hard work pays off for an aspiring computer engineer

Selena Gomez says she may only have ‘one more album’ left in her

Afghan board allows trio to play in franchise leagues with salary cut

From construction to farming for 38-year-old

Family narrowly escapes death

Pope calls for universal ban on surrogate parenting

Hundreds gather in Ba to pay last respects to Patel

Chess players urged to register for major tourney

Roger Daltrey stepping down as curator of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

Moon lander problem threatens mission

Billie Eilish gets emotional accepting Golden Globe for ‘Barbie’ song

Israeli strike kills a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Over $40 million paid in back-to-school support

Alleged murderer to reappear in court

Idris Elba urges stronger action on knife crime

Tabuya attends inter-agency consultation

Loss of Alaska cockpit recording rekindles industry safety debate

Kavaganasau residents highlight ongoing problems 

MSAF awaits police investigation

United finds loose bolts on some Boeing 737 MAX planes

Addressing historical trauma to propel development

Mitr Phol Group engaged to help resolve sugar mill issues

Vanuavatu residents appeal for urgent action against encroaching seas

Fijiana 7s doing well, can do better: Serevi

Rasta returns to Fiji for Coral Coast 7s

Footwork still a concern: Todd

Germany's World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike

Ba businesses urged to close

41 officers take part in pre-deployment training

Boeing checks hit snag; investigators search for missing part

Senior Vatican official makes case for a married Catholic priesthood

Full list of winners at 2024 Golden Globe awards

Mazey hopes to announce new Flying Fijians coach soon

Civil servants need to get out to people more

Navale inks three-year deal with Manly

Rohit and Kohli back in India's T20 squad ahead of World Cup

Germany will not oppose further Eurofighters for Saudi Arabia

Prasad acknowledges staff at Sigatoka Hospital

Man remanded for allegedly assaulting police officer

Surge in fire spark fear among residents

RJ Barrett settling in after trade, leads Raptors past Warriors

Bus fare assistance will continue says Tabuya

Chris Kirk pulls out signature win at The Sentry

New Wellness Unit opens in Tavua

FWCC notes positive shift in domestic violence reporting

Mass killer Breivik sues Norway in bid to end prison isolation

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun make Golden Globes history with ‘Beef’ wins

North Korea vows military strike if any provocation

‘Origin’ kicks off a year of powerful films

Fiji 7s a work in progress: Gollings

Increase in inward remittance for M-PAiSA says Prasad

Downey Jr., Randolph win early Golden Globes awards

Calls for assessment of water project's impact

Todd eyes Daunakamakama for Olympic Games qualifier

Fiji Airways unaffected by the grounding

Lautoka football president to address rumoured player movements

FLP leader pays tribute to Late Vinod Patel

Playoff picture takes shape, Packers and Steelers join the mix

Church warns against smoking and kava

Efforts to address safety concerns in maritime operations intensified

Dimitrov's parents miss out on rare title win due to early flight

Department of environment collaborates with businesses

Russia launches 28 drones, three missiles at Ukraine

U.S. opposes displacement of Palestinians

Bolton taking break after having surgery for brain tumor

FRU prioritizes player safety

Fiji records first road death

EU's Michel downplays criticism of his plan to resign early

The ‘Barbie’ movie is being considered for adapted screenplay

Challenges raised by Sigatoka Hospital staff

Fiji Chamber of Commerce mourns loss of Patel and YP Reddy

Women aim to become future entrepreneurs

M-PAiSA exceeds $50m mark for inward remittances

TSLS reports surge in course changes

Bailey welcomes baby boy with boyfriend DDG

Israeli police kill Palestinian girl during response to ramming attack

HBO Originals “Game of Thrones”, “House of the Dragon”, “Sex and the City” and more to Premiere on Sky Pacific and DTV App

Western diplomats seek to prevent Gaza spillover

Matana aims for consistency

Fijiana players battle for spots

Nasinu FC opens door for 2024 season

Six Palestinians, Israeli police officer killed in West Bank clashes

Minister proposes boat license cancellation

Man charged for alleged assault on Police officer

FRA revamps internal audit

Fiji Airports revises maintenance 

Minimum wage review underway says Singh

Innovative classroom intervention

Renewed focus for sugar industry

PRF to hold a strategic plan workshop

Germany complete comeback to beat Poland and lift United Cup

Liverpool strike late to knock Arsenal out of FA Cup, Man City cruise

Police tackle illicit drug cases

Social welfare recipients to submit voucher covers

Fear of violence looms over a contentious Bangladesh election as polls open

Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

Fiji 7s will get better: Serevi

Ministry discusses teacher protection policy

No way back after Prince Andrew's nightmare new year

Police to investigate Tuvuca boat incident

Prepare for long road ahead: Naiqama

Emphasizing personal choice in faith

India orders new drug-making standards after overseas deaths

Minister encourages optimal use of natural resources

NGO brings rays of hope to orphaned siblings

Tottenham agree loan deal to sign German forward from RB Leipzig

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham riding a wave of euphoria in charge through English soccer leagues

Putin citizenship decree violates children's rights, Ukraine says

Coco Gauff to face Elina Svitolina in Auckland Classic final

Hollywood stars gear up for Golden Globe Awards

Ukraine-Russia war: missiles kill 11, including children, Ukrainian official says

US appeals court prevents California from banning guns in most public places

Michael Bolton recovering after brain tumour surgery

PM applauds YP Reddy and Patel's legacy

Tietjens, Norton to be inducted into Walk of Fame

Man faces murder charge

Kolitapa strives for own boxing legacy

Jodie Foster: Gen Z can be 'really annoying' to work with

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border amid alarm over Gaza war spillover

US defense secretary says he takes responsibility for secret hospitalization

Brazil's four-time World Cup winner, dies at 92

Neo-Nazi podcasters sent to prison on terror charges for targeting Prince Harry and his young son

Canada PM Justin Trudeau's official plane breaks down, again

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn to return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik

Vessel stranded in Vanua Balavu after reef encounter

Search underway for missing girl

U.S. grounding some Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes pending safety checks

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to stream on THIS OTT platform

Delailabasa man reported missing

Polling stations torched in Bangladesh day before election

We need to be tested now before Olympics: Gollings

Minister confirms technical testing on water project

Fire seeks redemption at Coral Coast 7s

Land lease payment now based on clan hierarchy

1082 students terminate TSLS sponsorships

Methodist church embraces change

Fiji teams still getting used to 5’s World Cup

Four second half goals take Chelsea past Preston

Leicester Tigers boost play-off hopes as Saracens beaten again

Newcastle breeze past Sunderland in Cup derby, Bournemouth hit back

Saints stage late comeback to go top

Warner's final 57 helps Australia to Pakistan series sweep

Villa sneak past Middlesbrough with late Cash-out

Dautei shines through music

Supreme Court to rule if Trump can run for president