Pacific leaders stress deep sea mining impacts

Leaders are emphasizing the need to better understand the impacts of deep-sea mining on Pacific communities and ecosystems.

While launching the Science, Technology and Resources Conference, permanent secretary for lands Paula Cirikiyasawa highlighted that food security remains a critical issue, and examining the effects of deep-sea mining is part of finding sustainable solutions.

These experts will discuss how careful research and dialogue are essential to balancing resource development, ensuring that our environment is protected.

“This visit will highlight significant elements of our maritime environment and the infrastructure that supports our future needs. It will also provide an opportunity for informal change.”

Cirikiyasawa says the experts will assist in making informed policy decisions and giving a platform for pacific researchers to learn and contribute to solutions that matter for our region.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says one of the issues that needs to be addressed is food security due to deep sea mining and this would be a major topic of discussion during this one week conference.

