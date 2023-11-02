Our peacekeepers are safe: Tikoduadua

The government says it is keeping a close watch on the Israel-Hamas war and its developments.

Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua says Fijian peacekeepers are safe at the moment.

He reassures them that the government is ready to facilitate their safe return if the situation escalates.

Tikoduadua says the United Nations has processes and procedures to keep these Fijian men and women safe.

“Protect our soldiers because they are exposed to all of these areas. They are not the least of our concerns but if it does become a concern then I will be advised by the Commander who I in turn will advise the government, in terms of all the safety of our people who are abroad particularly our peacekeepers and government will make their decision as it sees fit. If we need to recall them or not. But let me assure everybody right now, our troops are safe and there is no need to worry.”

Fiji has a long history of contributing peacekeepers to United Nations missions, and they play a vital role in maintaining international peace and security.