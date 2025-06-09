OETS links study directly to jobs

Oceania Education and Technology Solutions has taken aim at graduate unemployment, saying its focus is on jobs, not promises.

At the launch of its three subsidiaries at Challenge Plaza in Nadi yesterday, Group CEO and Managing Director Hasmukh Lal said the institution was committed to employment outcomes. He said students would be trained to meet real industry needs.

Lal said strong partnerships would help graduates move straight into the workforce.

He said this approach would allow students to contribute to the economy as soon as they graduate.

OETS has signed partnerships with Telecom Fiji Ltd, Datec Fiji Ltd and Empower Pacific. Lal said the agreements align training with current labour demands.

Telecom Fiji Ltd will support the Diploma of Telecommunications and Network Engineering. Datec Fiji Ltd will support the Diploma of Software Development and the Diploma in Cyber Security. Empower Pacific will support certificate and diploma programs in counselling.

Industry partners said the collaborations create value for both education and business. They said the goal was to build skills that matter to Fiji.

The partnerships will allow students to complete internships before graduating. They will also improve access to jobs after study.

OETS launched the Oceania Institute of Technology, Pacific Study Hub and Canterbury Language Academy yesterday.

