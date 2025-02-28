NFA strengthens emergency response with new fire station

The National Fire Authority has taken a significant step in modernizing and improving emergency services with the official commissioning of the new Navua Fire Station.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane reflected on the journey his team had undertaken over the years, particularly the challenges faced at the old Navua Fire Station.

He notes that the old fire station had served not only as an operational base but also, in some cases, as a place for self-reflection and reformation for staff.

Despite these hardships, firefighters remained committed to their duties, demonstrating pride, dedication, and professionalism.

“These firefighters have endured the challenges of working in a non-standard building but still carried out their duties diligently. Their perseverance deserves recognition.”

Sowane highlighted a marked improvement over the past few months, with no issues related to absenteeism, disciplinary matters, or misconduct.

He emphasizes the renewed energy and enthusiasm among the crew.

He further states that the new fire station represents a significant investment in both firefighter well-being and community safety.

More than just a state-of-the-art facility, the new Navua Fire Station is a key part of NFA’s broader vision to deliver effective, resilient, and modern fire and emergency services to the people of Fiji.

