New social welfare system under test

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has begun user acceptance testing for its new Integrated Beneficiary Management System.

The two-week workshop includes social protection officers from the Central Division. Partners from IT Centre Services, the Digital Government Transformation Office, the Australian High Commission, and partnerships for social protection are also involved.

System developers from Kenya are in Fiji to support the testing.

Director of Social Welfare Veremo Muria said the UAT was a key milestone for the Ministry and the Government.

He adds that the system has been built and officers will now test it, challenge it, and ensure it meets the needs of government and citizens.

“This is a very important step for us. The system has now been built, and over the next two weeks, our officers will test it, challenge it, and make sure it meets the real needs of government and the people we serve.”

Muria also commended the Social Welfare teams for upgrading equipment, strengthening procedures, and digitising beneficiary data.

He stressed that the system’s success depends on the people using it. Muria highlighted that Fiji’s digital social protection work is gaining regional attention, with interest already from the Government of Kiribati.

After two weeks of testing, the system will move closer to full handover and implementation.

