New lifts for CWM hospital to arrive in February

The new lifts for the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva are expected to arrive by next month.

The Ministry of Health while acknowledging the ongoing issues with the dysfunctional patient lift at CWM Hospital says they are actively addressing the problem.

In a statement, the Ministry confirms that it is working with contracted service providers, including OTIS Elevator Company from New Zealand, as well as the Ministry of Public Works.

The recurring elevator issue is causing significant delays for patients awaiting surgery.

The Health Ministry states that the affected lift, located in the West Wing of CWM Hospital, is over fifteen years old.

According to the Ministry, with approved government funding, the Ministry is progressing with the procurement process and contractual arrangements to replace all outdated lifts at the hospital.

The new lifts, expected to arrive in February, will be specialized machines designed to meet the specific needs of hospital environments.

MoH says hospital lifts are specialized, durable machines designed to transport patients, staff, and medical equipment, while also meeting infection control standards.

The Ministry is urging patience as it works to address infrastructure issues and improve healthcare services across the country.