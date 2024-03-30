A heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Yasawa, Mamanuca Group, Northern and Western Viti Levu and the interior of Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says a heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

It says a trough of low pressure remains over Fiji with associated clouds and rain affecting most parts of the country.

Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms are also expected for the rest of Fiji.

According to the Nadi Weather Office, a flash flood alert remains in force for the rest of Viti Levu and now includes low-lying and flood-prone zones in Vanua Levu.