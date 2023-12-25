Nakelo Sunday School celebrates Christmas Eve in style

In Nakelo, Tailevu, members of the Ratu Apenisa Church celebrated Christmas Eve with joyous festivities, including dancing, singing, gospel music, and refreshments.

The church hosted lively Christmas Eve celebrations that extended until the clock struck midnight.

Sunday school member Joseph Sailo says they have shown a true depiction of merry-making with loved ones as they welcomed Christmas in style.

“This is a wonderful year for all of us; we all spent time together, all different villagers and different people, so we thank the Lord for this day and for giving us a good day and good weather, so I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

The highlight of the night was a visit from Father Christmas shortly after midnight, adding to the festive spirit.

Sunday School Teacher Lusiana Bigitibau emphasized that watching the children enjoy Christmas Eve was a fulfilling and heartwarming experience.

“We have done the celebration a bit differently this year; we bought costumes for the kids. This year was a challenge, but we managed. I’m so grateful that the teachers ensure that our kids enjoy themselves in style.”

Christmas Eve was seen as a time to look back and reminisce about the memories of the past year.

It provided an opportunity to remember those who have departed, reflect on the challenges faced, and appreciate the encounters and experiences throughout the year.