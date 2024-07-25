MOU strengthens human rights oversight in prisons

[File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service has strengthened its collaboration with the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission by providing them access to monitor inmates in prison facilities.

The two organizations today signed a Memorandum of Understanding where the FHRADC will be able to raise human rights standards within the prison system.

The MOU aims to promote and protect the human rights of inmates and detainees.

Chair, Pravesh Sharma, says that monitoring prisons will enable preventing abuses and ensuring humane treatment towards inmates.

He adds that this MOU will allow both institutions to function according to Fiji’s human rights obligations.

“This is in line with Fiji’s human rights obligations provided under international human rights standards, such as the Mandela Rules, international human rights treaties and conventions, such as the Convention Against Torture, and Fiji’s legal framework, such as its Constitution Act 2013.”

Sharma says the partnership will enable them to conduct regular inspections at all 15 prison facilities across the country, including unannounced visits where necessary to monitor compliance and human rights standards.

Fiji Correction Service Commissioner, Dr. Jalesi Nakarwa says they are grateful to the Commission for the notion of coming up with the MOU that will facilitate the correction service’s efforts to perform to international standards.

“We are trying to realign our organizations and our operations. Before we met the Human Rights Commission, we had met various other organizations in our effort to be transparent. And I think most of you will realize by now that most of our press releases are trying to address the issue that we are indeed transparent.”

He adds the two institutions will also collaborate on training programs and workshops aimed at enhancing the understanding of human rights principles and standards among correctional staff.