MoH bolsters Northern and Eastern division resources

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is focusing on ensuring their staff in the Northern and Eastern divisions are well-equipped to carry out their operations effectively.

Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlights efforts to equip personnel with essential resources, including boats and vehicles.

Dr Lalabalavu says these resources are critical, particularly during outreach programs and emergencies.

“In terms of areas which I have seen within the Northern and the Eastern divisions, they have been supplied with boats which they did not have before.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds that in this way, the Health Ministry aims to address needs across these regions.