Ministry to review SOP on rural housing assistance

[File Photo]

The Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management is working on reviewing the standard operating procedures and guidelines for the rural housing assistance program.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka in parliament yesterday.

Ditoka says the review will allow the inclusion of women and children’s privacy and promote the inclusion of safety and security of our vulnerable population in the new model design.

The minister says the ministry is targeting to complete 130 projects in the current financial year with 42 projects in the western division, 23 in the northern division, 37 in the projects Central divisions while the eastern division has 28 projects.

“The ministry has allocated 3 million dollars for the rural housing assistance program in this financial year in which the ministry has released funds for the implementation of the program.”

Ditoka adds the ministry is developing this initiative to maximise the assistance to the most overlooked communities in the country to narrow the gap.

The rural housing assistance has four schemes which is currently benefitting people across the country.