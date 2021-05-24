Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination incentives may be considered|Ba District aiming for 99% vaccination rate|Over 350,000 Fijians received first jab|BPO industry welcomes ‘No jab, No job’|Fiji records three more deaths and over 400 COVID cases|Average daily positivity stands at 17.4 percent|Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity|Local experts the best to determine COVID-19 restrictions: Dr Baker|129 Household packs distributed yesterday|Political leaders call for managed lockdowns|Elderly citizens’ safety remains a priority for the Valelevu Hart Nursing Home|Western Division records highest number of arrests|New rule to be enforced at the Suva Market|Household packs given to Fijians|Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded|Test positivity triples WHO threshold|11.2 percent Fijians fully vaccinated|Lockdown is not a public health measure says WHO|Unvaccinated public workers can increase transmission: Dr Baker|COVID safe ambassadors deployed to ensure protocols are followed|Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|
Full Coverage

News

Ministry prepares for upcoming cyclone season

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 12, 2021 4:55 pm
Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Guard House at the Ministry’s warehouse at Top Yard, Walu Bay in Suva [Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has been preparing its facilities and mobilising its resources for the impending 2021-2022 Cyclone Season.

Part of these preparatory works was the total renovation and improvements in the current warehousing assets and processes maintained at the Walu Bay based yard.

Through a partnership with the New Zealand Government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), the Ministry’s warehouse facilities underwent a grand refurbishment at a cost of more than $90,000.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition to this was the strengthening of Security Services at the yard with the completion of a newly refurbished guard house and the impending installation of CCTV and security services which is a total government investment of $42,000.


[Source: Fijian Government]

The commissioning of the guard house project was officiated by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu last Friday.

Seruiratu says they are also in the process of improving our warehouse management processes to ensure transparent and efficient processes in the management of stores and donated items from development partners.

The Ministry has completed phase 1 of its stacking upgrade for its 2 main dry stores.

The Ministry is also working on an end-to-end solution for stores management with development partners such as the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the World Bank.

The Ministry will be replicating the same improvements in their warehouse facilities located in the Western and Northern Divisions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.